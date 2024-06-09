U.S. WWII Vet, 100, Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart in Normandy
Harold Terens, a 100-year-old U.S. World War II veteran, raised a toast to “peace in the world and the preservation of democracy all over the world and the end of the war in Ukraine and Gaza,” after marrying his 96-year-old sweetheart in Normandy amid commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The bride, Jeanne Swerlin, told the Associated Press: “It’s not just for young people, love, you know? We get butterflies. And we get a little action, also.” The wedding was in Carentan, which saw fierce fighting after the Allied invasion of France in June 1944, a battle immortalized by the HBO series Band of Brothers. The newlyweds, both native New Yorkers, went on to Paris for Saturday's state dinner, after which Terens told the Washington Post he grew jealous when President Joe Biden hugged Swerlin for “a few seconds.”