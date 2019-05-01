USA Gymnastics Gets Rid of Its Brand New Medical Director After Backlash

USA Gymnastics has severed ties with its new director of sports medicine and science—just a day after naming him to the position, ESPN reports. Edward Nyman was released by USAG on Tuesday, with the organization citing only an unspecified “conflict of interest” as the reason for his departure. Nyman’s hiring by the organization sparked a backlash, with many questioning why USAG chose to put a male director in charge of the athletes when many female gymnasts were still trying to heal from sexual abuse by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles retweeted the organization’s announcement of Nyman’s appointment with the response, “I’m sorry... what.” The organization said his departure had nothing to do “comments made on social-media platforms or anywhere else,” however.