CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FREE SPEECH?

    USA Gymnastics Interim CEO Mary Bono Resigns After Nike Controversy

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    USA Gymnastics interim CEO Mary Bono, who sparked controversy with a since-deleted tweet criticizing Nike, stepped down Tuesday. “My withdrawal comes in the wake of personal attacks that, left undefended, would have made my leading USAG a liability for the organization,” she said in a statement. In September, Bono targeted Nike in a tweet after the company unveiled an ad campaign featuring ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Her post included a photo of someone blacking out the Nike logo on a pair of sneakers. “With respect to Mr. Kaepernick, he nationally exercised his first amendment right to kneel. I exercised mine: to mark over on my own golf shoes, the logo of the company sponsoring him for ‘believing in something even if it means sacrificing everything’—while at a tournament for families who have lost a member of the armed services… who literally sacrificed everything,” Bono wrote in the statement. “That one tweet has now been made a litmus test of my reputation over almost two decades of public service.” Olympic medalist Simone Biles spoke out about Bono’s tweet earlier this month, calling for a “smarter USA gymnastics president.”