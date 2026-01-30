USA Olympics Legend Airlifted From Course After Crash in Last Race Before 2026 Games

Team USA star skier Lindsey Vonn had to be airlifted from a mountain following a crash in a World Cup race, just one week before the Winter Olympics begin in Italy. The Milan Cortina Games commence on Feb. 6, but now question marks hang over the U.S.’s top prospect. Vonn crashed in her final downhill, and she was left limping after losing control on a jump during the race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The 41-year-old got tangled in nets after the crash in the course’s early stages. She was seen keeping her weight off her knee afterwards on a chaotic day that ultimately saw the race canceled after three of the first six competitors crashed. Other competitors complained that visibility was poor and the surface was bumpy. After making it to the finish line, Vonn was spotted moving gingerly before being picked up by a helicopter and suspended beneath it on the end of a rope. Her first race of the Olympics at Cortina d’Ampezzo is due to be the women’s downhill on Feb. 8.