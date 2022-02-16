CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
USA Shocked by Slovakia in Quarterfinals of Olympic Men’s Hockey
PUNCTURED DREAM
Read it at The New York Times
The young U.S. men’s hockey team found themselves dumped out of the Winter Olympics after a disastrous quarterfinal defeat against Slovakia. Leading 2-1 and with just 44 seconds left on the clock, the Americans looked to be set for the medal round until a late goal from Marek Hrivik forced the game into 10 minutes of sudden death overtime, which ended goalless. Just one player scored in the ensuing shootout—Slovakia’s Peter Cehlarik—handing the Slovaks a 3-2 victory. A clean sweep through the preliminary matches had set Team USA up as top seed in Beijing and earned them a bye into the quarterfinals. The Slovaks got there the hard way, losing to Sweden and Finland and having to beat Germany to get through to the quarters.