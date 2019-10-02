CHEAT SHEET
USA Swimming Faces Federal Investigation Into Sex-Abuse Claims
USA Swimming is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York regarding allegations that it suppressed athletes’ sexual-abuse claims, The Wall Street Journal reports. The investigation is said to also include allegations of financial misconduct. A federal grand jury in Manhattan has heard evidence over the past year for the probe, which is being led by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI. Prosecutors have reportedly asked whether swimmers felt pressured to perform sex acts on coaches for good competition spots. It’s also reported that investigators are interested in an alleged “money trail” between USA Swimming and its insurance company. A spokeswoman for USA Swimming said the organization “supports any government investigation that goes toward protecting athletes,” adding that the organization was confident in the integrity of its finances. USA Swimming is the governing body for amateur swimming across the country.