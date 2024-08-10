U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Gold Over Brazil—First Gold Medal in 12 Years
TURF WARS
The U.S. Women’s Soccer beat Brazil, 1-0, scoring their first gold in 12 years at the Paris Olympics. The victory was the team’s fifth ever championship, and was exactly what coach Emma Hayes wanted after the team took bronze in Tokyo. The victory unlocked the first Olympic gold medal for every player on the younger, newly revamped team. Chicago superstar Mallory Swanson sprinted down the field at the start of the second half to bag the game’s only goal, keeping in line with the team’s quarterfinals and semifinals record of having no scores during the first half of the match. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made several spectacular saves during the game, including an epic block on a shot by Brazil’s Gabi Portilho during the ten minutes of stoppage time in the middle of the match. The players celebrated their win while “Born in the USA” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” played, dogpiling on each other before congratulating the Brazilian team.