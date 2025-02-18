USAID Worker Says DOGE Chaos Put Pregnant Wife’s Life at Risk

Cheat Sheet
1
Woman Loses Custody of Baby After IVF Embryo Mix-Up
SWITCH UP
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 3:14PM EST 
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 23: A pregnant woman during the last class of the pre-birth course in the Maternity House "Prima Luce".
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 23: A pregnant woman during the last class of the pre-birth course in the Maternity House "Prima Luce". Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images

A woman has filed a lawsuit against a fertility clinic in Georgia after she was mistakenly artificially inseminated with another couple’s embryo, Business Insider reported. Krystena Murray, a white woman who chose to use a white sperm donor for her IVF procedure, knew something was up the moment she saw the baby she gave birth to in late Dec. 2023. Her baby boy was Black, according to the complaint filed in the State Court of Chatham County. A DNA test and clarification from her fertility clinic proved that another couple’s embryo had been transferred into her uterus. Coastal Fertility allegedly told the other couple, who sued Murray in family court for custody of the child. Although Murray had bonded with her newborn, she voluntarily gave up the child during a family court hearing in May 2024, and she lost custody to the child’s legal parents within five months. “This has destroyed me,” Murray said in a press release. “Nothing can express the shock and violation upon learning that your doctor put a stranger’s embryo into your body.” Murray, who described herself as “heartsick” and “emotionally broken” after having to give up the baby, is now suing Coastal Fertility Specialists in Savannah, Georgia.

Read it at Business Insider

2
Winnie Harlow Gets Engaged to NBA Beau
ATTACHED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.18.25 3:16PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 3:15PM EST 
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for model Winnie Harlow. Harlow, 30, announced her engagement to NBA star Kyle Kuzma, 29, in an Instagram post on Tuesday alongside images of her 8.5 carat ring. The couple, who quietly started dating in April 2020, told Vogue that Kuzma chartered a plane for the surprise proposal and filled it with red roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne. Harlow simply assumed the grand gesture was to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but after they boarded the plane, the Milwaukee Bucks small forward asked the model to sit down next to him and started to read her a poem he had written. “For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement,’” Harlow told Vogue. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.” Turns out Harlow’s suspicions were spot on, as Kuzma ended his poem with the question: “Will you marry me?” and an oval-cut diamond ring. The athlete had spent three months designing the ring himself and said: “I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything. I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

Read it at Vogue

3

USAID Worker Says DOGE Chaos Put Pregnant Wife’s Life at Risk

COLLATERAL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 1:50PM EST 
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A foreign service worker filed an anonymous lawsuit against the Trump administration after his wife, who is 31 weeks pregnant, was denied emergency medical assistance while they were stationed aboard. The worker, filed as “Terry Doe” in the federal government court in Washington, D.C., alleges the “rushed, haphazard and cruel” push to shutdown USAID placed his family in danger, NBC reported. While trying to get a medical transport order for his wife, they were told “there is no USAID funding for Medevacs.” The mother was denied twice— on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6— before a senator intervened to get clearance, but by that time, her life-threatening condition had worsened, and she had started to hemorrhage. “Each day has brought a new constellation of suffering,” the worker said in the complaint. “Because of the stress and strain of the constant onslaught by my employer in recent weeks my wife has repeatedly been in the hospital with a life-threatening condition and stress-related complications.” The USAID worker also wrote that he now faces “Sophie’s choice” since his wife is unable to leave the hospital and the “neonatal capabilities” in the unnamed country he is posted in are “limited.” The worker also added that the series of events that lead to his wife’s life-threatening situation was because Trump’s administration rushed to shut down the foreign aid agency, saying that “our lives are acceptable collateral damage for their political gain.” The president and his “first buddy,” Elon Musk who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced earlier this month that USAID will be shut down, despite the billions of dollars in humanitarian aid the agency delivers overseas.

Read it at NBC

4
Paul Simon, 83, Comes Out of Retirement for New Tour
NO MORE SOUND OF SILENCE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 1:21PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 12:57PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 20: Paul Simon performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Legendary singer Paul Simon has announced he is returning to live tours. The 83-year-old Simon and Garfunkel star had a farewell tour in 2018, but right after a Saturday Night Live duet with “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter, the veteran musician appears to have developed a taste for it again. The “Quiet Celebration Tour,” however, will take place in more “intimate” venues. The tour, which begins on April 4 in New Orleans, will focus on his most recent “Seven Psalms” album, but Simon will dip into his huge back catalogue, too. The tour will culminate with a Seattle show in August, with tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 21. The tour will take in 20 cities and will boast some 50 shows. Simon opened the SNL 50th anniversary special Sunday night, partnering with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter for a duet of “Homeward Bound.” Simon recently said he has found ways to deal with his hearing loss.

5
Even China Rejects U.S. and Russia Carving Up Ukraine
HOLD ON
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 11:50AM EST 
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023.
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. Pavel Byrkin / SPUTNIK / AFP

China has called for “all parties” in the Russia-Ukraine war to be involved in the peace talks. The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and said, “We hope that all parties and stakeholders directly involved participate in the peace talks in due course.” China again echoed its stance Monday as top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war without Ukrainian or European diplomats present. “China welcomes all efforts dedicated to peace, including the consensus on negotiations reached between the United States and Russia,” foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing, CNN reported. “At the same time, China expects all parties involved and stakeholders to participate in the negotiation process in a timely manner.” China has long aimed to present itself as a potential peace broker in the conflict, offering its own loosely defined proposal for resolving the war. However, its efforts have been overshadowed in the west by the growing relationship between Beijing and Moscow.

Read it at CNN

6
Shocking Images of Venice Show Out of Control Tourism
CRAZY CROWDS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 12:53PM EST 
Venice
Venice Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

Shocking images revealed the impact of over-tourism on Venice, Italy, where throngs of visitors packed the streets over the weekend. The tourists could be seen standing shoulder to shoulder along the Grand Canal as they gathered for a parade that was part of the floating city’s Carnival festival, the Daily Mail reported. Crowding from tourism has become a massive issue in Venice. The city will introduce a tourism fee of 5 euros per tourist in a few weeks to help manage the congestion caused by 30 million annual visitors. After a successful 29-day trial of the “tourist tax,” the city will implement the fee from April 18 and July 27 every Friday through Sunday and on public holidays. Critics of the policy argue that it will do little to help reduce excessive tourism and will harm the city’s reputation, while its supporters say it’s necessary to because mass tourism has made living in the city difficult. On peak travel days, the tourist population can exceed the residential population of Venice, totaling over 100,000 people. The residential population is around 55,000.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Vegan Cult-Like Group Members Arrested in Six Deaths
BIZARRE CASE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 12:50PM EST 
Jack LaCosta
Allegany County Sheriff's Office via AP

The supposed leader of a “transgender vegan cult,” known as the Zizians, was arrested along with another group member in Maryland on Monday, Maryland State Police confirmed on Monday, CBS reported. Jack Lasota, 34, known as “Ziz” and uses she/her pronouns, is the cult-like group’s leader who was arrested with Michelle Zajko, 33, of Media, Pennsylvania. The two face numerous charges, such as trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The “Zizians” allegedly killed a U.S. border patrol agent, David Maland, 44, and are linked to five other deaths in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and California. Daniel Blank, 26, is a third person also arrested, although his connection is not clear yet. The group members—most in their 20s and 30s and some allegedly computer scientists who previously worked at Google and NASA—apparently met online and developed radical views about veganism, gender identity, and artificial intelligence. Lasota published a dark blog under her name, “Ziz,” and in a post, described a theory that the hemisphere of the brain could hold separate values and genders that “often desire to kill each other.” Zajko is also suspected of shooting her parents in 2023 in Pennsylvania. Lasota and Zajko’s bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at Allegany District Court in Cumberland.

Read it at CBS

8
U.S. Hockey Team Calls for Trump to Attend Canada Match
PUCK POLITICS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 2:23PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 12:26PM EST 
U.S. and Canadian hockey players
U.S. and Canada hockey players during Saturday's game in Montreal. Andre Ringuette/4NFO/Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey/Getty Images

The U.S. hockey team said they would “love it” if President Donald Trump cheered them on at their match this week against Canada. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Team USA’s General Manager Bill Geurin invited the president to attend their game in Boston on Thursday. “We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Geurin said. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff and listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.” He also credited Trump’s recent jabs at Canada and calls to turn it into the 51st state with helping improve his team’s game. He said the two countries have always had “political flare” and that “our guys used that as an inspiration.” Trump has been on the sporting event circuit in recent weeks, attending major functions such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500.

Read it at Mail Online

9
Jewish Man Charged With Shooting Israeli Tourists He Thought Were Palestinian
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 11:30AM EST 
Caution tape
Carlos Barria/Reuters

A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a father and son he thought were Palestinian. Mordechai Brafman, 27, who is reportedly Jewish, “spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both,” according to a police report. However, the men were not Palestinian, or dead. Both survived the Miami Beach attack on Sunday, with local media reporting that the victims were a Jewish father and son visiting from Israel. They sustained wounds to their arms. Police said Brafman exited his vehicle and fired 17 times at their passing vehicle. One of the victims, identified as Ari Revay, told WPLG Local 10 that the attack was random. “‘Boom, boom, boom’ and he randomly started shooting,” he said in an interview, translated from Hebrew. “He put the window down, driver’s seat and just blasted.” He said on Facebook that his father was wearing a kippah at the time. Brafman’s attorney told the Miami Herald on Monday that his client “was experiencing a severe mental health emergency” when he opened fire. City of Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez urged Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to pursue hate crime charges.

Read it at Miami Herald

10
Dramatic Video Shows Delta Flight Explosion Moments Before Flipping Upside Down
MOMENT OF IMPACT
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 5:16AM EST 
Delta flight crash on Toronto airport runway
Delta flight 4819 seen overturned on Toronto Pearson International runway. Anadolu/Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu/Getty Images

A dramatic video shows the moments before a regional Delta flight crashed, sparking a fireball at Toronto airport and flipping upside down. The video obtained by TMZ, shows Delta Flight 4819 approaching Toronto Pearson Airport. Things appear normal as it approaches the runway, but when the wheels touch the ground, it hits the ground heavily, and the plane rapidly pivots to the right. Two small explosions can be seen near the engines and the left wing raises into the air as the right wing appears to hit the ground. A large black cloud then shoots upwards as the aircraft moves to the left of the screen. The 80 passengers and crew in the CRJ900 aircraft were left “hanging like bats” after the incident, which is being investigated by Canada’s transportation safety board. All people on board survived the crash, and 18 people were taken to hospital.

Read it at TMZ

