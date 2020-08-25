CHEAT SHEET
Usain Bolt Contracts Coronavirus After Maskless Birthday Party
‘Best birthday ever’
World-record sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after celebrating his 34th birthday with a maskless party, ESPN reports. Jamaica’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the eight-time Olympic gold medalist had contracted the virus. Bolt posted an image to social media last week with his 5-month-old daughter, declaring it the “Best birthday ever.” A few days later, he posted a video from bed, saying he had no symptoms but had taken a coronavirus test and was quarantining “just to be safe.” Jamaica is reporting around 60 new coronavirus cases per day, up from about 10 new cases per day a few weeks ago.