USC Fraternities Allowed to Party Again if They Hire Security for Bedrooms to Prevent Rape

Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to open for parties again in March as long as they hire security guards to stand near bedrooms to prevent sexual assaults. The Los Angeles Times reports that the requirement for security guards is part of a set of new policies to be enacted after social gatherings were halted and some fraternities were suspended last fall in response to several allegations of sexual assault and drugging. The policies, drafted by student leaders, safety experts, and faculty members and then approved by university officials, also require frat members to undergo risk and sexual violence prevention training.