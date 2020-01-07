Judge Approves $215 Million Settlement for Patients of Former USC Gynecologist George Tyndall
A federal judge on Tuesday approved a whopping $215 million class-action settlement between the University of Southern California and 18,000 patients of George Tyndall, a former gynecologist who is accused of sexually abusing at least 400 women at campus clinics. The 72-year-old ex-doctor was fired from the school in 2017 for exhibiting inappropriate sexual behavior, and in July he pleaded not guilty to 29 felony counts of sexual abuse. The Los Angeles Times first reported the decades of alleged abuse by Tyndall in May 2018. Former patients will each receive a minimum of $2,500 and those who are willing to provide details about their allegations could receive $250,000. “We are pleased with the court’s decision to order final approval of the federal class action settlement,” USC said in a statement this week. “This settlement provides respectful and confidential relief to Tyndall patients at the student health center and formalizes a broad array of campus reforms.”