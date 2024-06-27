Use Our Bingo Card to Get Through The Debate

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for… or dreading.

A 78-year-old former president and an 81-year-old president go toe-to-toe for the honor of being the oldest man ever in the White House. And yes, it’s a civic duty to watch, but at least there;’s a way to mix existential dread with fun.

Play along on our bingo card as CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper do their best to maintain some semblance of decorum.

Download our graphic below. Go analog and print it out! Or edit it on your phone and use it as a drinking game. (Please drink in moderation, no matter how bad it gets.)

Either way, buckle in at 9pm EST. Tweet us your progress. And good luck America, we need it.