Use These Reusable Hovering Chopsticks To Reduce Waste
RESPONSIBLE
We're all on board with reusable water bottles and straws, so why not add reusable chopsticks to your environmentally-conscious kitchen? These Hovering Chopsticks not only look sleek, but they’re also brilliantly designed to keep the chopstick tips from ever hitting the table’s surface. With this function, there’s no need to worry about your utensils picking up germs or grime from the table in between bites. These hovering chopsticks also feature an improved grip and allow for zero flavor migration, which means they allow you to taste the more subtle flavors in your food instead of the flavor of the chopstick material. Cut down on your chopstick take-out waste today while these reusable utensils are are on sale for just $11.99 in the Daily Beast Shop.
