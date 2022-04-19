Users Fume as Trump’s Truth Social Goes Down for Hours
'TECH TYRANTS'
Former President Donald Trump's social media venture, Truth Social, had a rough Monday as the site was hit with a series of outages. According to DownDetector, outage reports began flooding in just after 7:00 am EST. Around 3:30 pm, the reports of outages fell drastically, and users were repopulating the site with new “truth” postings. “It was terrible this morning,” one user wrote, responding to the outage late Monday afternoon. Another said it was the “worst I've ever seen it.” During the outage, impacted users saw a “loading” page and couldn't access any of Truth Social’s already limited features. Former Republican congressman turned Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes didn't directly respond to the site being down but said in a post, “our team has been working non stop to ensure that Truth can not be shut down by tech tyrants,” and that “today… we begin implementing major upgrades to the platform over the next few weeks.” A Truth Social spokesperson didn't return The Daily Beast's request for comment.