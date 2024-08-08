A representative for Republican vice presidential contender JD Vance has finally answered the question on everyone’s minds: Is he wearing guyliner?

Photos of the 40-year-old senator show smoldering cerulean eyes that appear to pop off his face in a way that few people are able to achieve naturally. Previous commentary speculated that, just maybe, he was born with it. An expert suggested to Slate that the shape of his eyelids made the effect especially pronounced.

According to reporting this week from Puck News, the consensus in Washington was indeed that Vance’s lash line had not been cosmetically-enhanced, although a long-time connection thought he was actually wearing eyeliner.

Finally, the Puck fashion correspondent digging into the matter got a definitive, on-the-record answer.

“They’re all natural,” his wife, Usha Vance, wrote in a statement to the outlet. “I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.”

The millennial senator’s eyelashes have drawn praise from another key admirer: former President Donald Trump. Amid debate about whether the former president could accept a bearded running mate, The Bulwark reported that “Trump has repeatedly commented favorably on his ‘beautiful’ blue eyes and long eyelashes.”

Trump, who is known for judging people by the way they look, publicly praised Vance’s appearance days before selecting him as his running mate.

“He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said.

The comment on Vance’s eyelashes came amid other personal commentary Vanceworld has given out to reporters in recent days and seems to fit with a new strategy to soften his image after a rocky rollout.

During a podcast appearance with the Nelk Boys last week, Vance discussed how he’s too old to accept invites to Vegas anymore, the awkward VP vetting process he and his wife experienced, and how he told his son to “shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu,” when Trump called to offer him a place on the Republican ticket.

He even talked to Semafor about a childhood love of the card game Magic: The Gathering, saying: “The big problem with transitioning from being a 13-year-old who likes Magic: The Gathering to being a 15-year-old who likes Magic: The Gathering is that 15-year-old girls do not like Magic: The Gathering.”