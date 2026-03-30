Usha Vance Spills on Her ‘Open-Minded’ Marriage to JD

Usha Vance has given a glowing assessment of her marriage to Vice President JD Vance amid growing speculation of a 2028 White House run.

She stressed that the two always work through their differences in a “very productive” manner, with both hearing the other’s “meaningful input” to the debate.

“I’m not his staffer, I’m not involved in this in any professional sense,” Vance said of her disputes with her arch-conservative husband in a Monday interview with NBC News. “There’s no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything.”

The second lady—who is known to have voted Democrat until at least 2014 but voted red when JD Vance ran for Senate in 2022—added that she doesn’t feel particularly compelled to hide her opinions when speaking with other members of the MAGAverse.

Usha was once a registered Democrat but voted Republican when her husband JD ran for Senate. Jonathan Drake/Reuters

“I don’t feel like I have to walk around pretending anything of any sort,” she explained. “I didn’t think I had to do that [in 2014], actually. Sometimes I have thoughts that fit very comfortably to one side or another. Sometimes I have views that are way more idiosyncratic.”

She further clarified that when she and her husband disagree, they try to approach those clashes with as much of an open mind as possible.

JD Vance is widely tipped as the most likely successor to the MAGA throne. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“The expectation is that we are going to be open-minded and have a conversation, and that I’ll provide meaningful input from, you know, the perspective of someone who loves him and wants him to succeed.”

Her sit-down with the network follows after months of speculation last year that the Vances’ marriage may have been headed for the rocks.

The vice president sparked outcry in October after publicly stating that he wished his wife, who is Hindu, would follow him in converting to Catholicism.

The following month, the second lady was seen out and about in North Carolina while not wearing her wedding ring, fueling rumors their relationship may have been in crisis.

But that speculation appears to have since been undercut by news earlier in January that the couple are now expecting their fourth child together.