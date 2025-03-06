Cheat Sheet
MAGA Wives Handed New Trump Assignment in Italy

EURO TRIP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.05.25 9:10PM EST 
Wife of J. D. Vance Usha Vance speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Wife of J. D. Vance Usha Vance speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance will be leading a Presidential Delegation to Turin, Italy for the opening of the Special Olympics, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday. The delegation will be attending the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games on March 7. Alongside Vance, Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and a Fox host, will also be attending. Other members of the delegation include: Douglass Benning the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Milan, Boris Epshteyn, a senior counsel and adviser to the president, Richard Walters, a partner at FGS Global, Riley Barnes, the senior bureau official of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, T.H. Trent Michael Morse, the deputy assistant to the president, and Shawn Crowley, the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to Italy and San Marino. According to its website, the Special Olympics is a “global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.” The second lady joined her husband, Vice President JD Vance, on his recent trip to Europe in February as well.

2
‘Hamilton’ Cancels Kennedy Center Show to Protest Trump’s Takeover
TAKE THAT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.05.25 7:06PM EST 
Music director Alex Lacamoire and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of "Hamilton" celebrate on stage the receiving of GRAMMY award after "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City.
Music director Alex Lacamoire and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of "Hamilton" celebrate on stage the receiving of GRAMMY award after "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller announced Wednesday that the musical’s third performance at the Kennedy Center, slated for March and April 2026, will be canceled in protest of President Donald Trump’s recent takeover of the institution. “Some institutions are sacred and should be protected from politics. The Kennedy Center is one such institution,” Seller wrote in a statement posted to X. “In recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed. The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.” The producer proceeded to list the termination of the center’s President Deborah Rutter and Board Chairman David Rubenstein as causes for the depletion of its “spirit of nonpartisanship.” “Given these recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center,” Seller continued, noting that the decision was “not acting against [Trump’s] administration, but against the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover.”

3
The Washington Post Looks to Recruit Right-Wing Journalists
WANTED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 6:27PM EST 
Jeff Bezos delivers remarks at the grand opening of the Washington Post newsroom.
Jeff Bezos. Gary Cameron/REUTERS

The Washington Post is hiring—but apparently only if you’re the kind of journalist that will steer the paper further toward the right. Publisher Will Lewis recently met with Eliana Johnson, the editor-in-chief of the right-wing outlet The Washington Free Beacon, to discuss how she could help recruit more right-leaning reporters, according to Status. The move is the latest sign that owner Jeff Bezos is intent on steering the paper further to the right—following his controversial decision to block the paper from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024 along with an announcement last week that the opinion section would be “writing every day in support and defense of free markets and personal liberties.” The Post’s Opinions editor David Shipley promptly resigned and the financially struggling paper lost 75,000 subscribers upon the announcement. One staffer told Status there’s “a lot of confusion” as leadership reshuffles the newsroom, while many of the paper’s top journalists have already jumped ship. A former reporter told Status that even when they had worked in other “messy newsrooms,” they could always justify working there. “I can make no such case about The Post anymore," they said.

Read it at Status

4
Jane Fonda: I Saved My Baby Grandson From a Wild Bear
TRUE STORY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.05.25 5:23PM EST 

Jane Fonda once scared a wild bear away from her grandson’s crib, she revealed on Netflix’s Skip Intro podcast. Appearing with her son Troy O’Donovan Garity, who told most of the story, Fonda said she’d only “just learned” what to do when you encounter a bear. “She was living in New Mexico, out in the wild, looking after her grandson,” at the time, Garity said. Fonda has two grandchildren, a boy and girl, from her eldest child Vanessa Vadim. “She heard something, so she left the bedroom in the middle of the night to go see what the sound was,” he continued, “And when she came back in, the screen door was dismantled and there was a bear in the bedroom, sniffing over the crib.” That’s when Fonda demonstrated how she got the bear to back off, with a loud “Rawr!” She then said she got “very big” and “opened my bathrobe.” The move was so effective at scaring the bear that it “urinated on the rug,” Fonda added, grimacing. “True story!!!!” Fonda posted on Instagram along with the podcast clip.

Read it at People

5
Florida Thief Allegedly Steals Then Swallows $770K Worth of Tiffany Earrings
EXPENSIVE SNACK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.05.25 4:02PM EST 
Orlando police released an x-ray image that appeared to show a foreign object in the suspect's abdomen.
Orlando police released an x-ray image that appeared to show a foreign object in the suspect's abdomen. The Daily Beast/Orlando Police Department

A thief stole earrings from a Florida Tiffany & Co. store last week that were valued at more than $700,000, with police believing he subsequently swallowed the jewelry to bury the evidence. On Feb. 26, Jaythan Gilder, 32, allegedly told staff at a Tiffany & Co. store in the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Florida that he was a representative of an Orlando Magic basketball player. After being shown a pair of 4.86-carat diamond earrings worth $160,000, a pair of 8.19-carat diamond earrings worth $609,000, and a 5.61-carat diamond ring worth $587,000, Gilder allegedly proceeded to grab the earrings and run out of the store, according to an arrest warrant written by Orlando Police Detective Aaron Goss. When his car was spotted by Florida Highway Patrol hours later, the affidavit details that “Gilder swallowed several items” as he was being taken into custody. A scan of Gilder found “foreign objects in his stomach” which police “suspected to be the Tiffany & Co. earrings” that would have to be collected “after they pass through Gilder’s system.” Goss additionally noted that when in jail, Gilder “spontaneously asked staff ‘Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?”

Read it at NBC News

6
Jesse Eisenberg Gifted New Citizenship After Oscars Movie
A REAL POLE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 2:48PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Actor, writer, director Jesse Eisenberg is now officially a Polish citizen, Variety reported. The Now You See Me star was granted citizenship by Polish President Andrzej Duda in a New York ceremony on Tuesday. This is shortly after Eisenberg’s film A Real Pain in which he and Kieran Culkin play American cousins, won Culkin an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. “I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said in a speech at the ceremony. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.” In A Real Pain, Eisenberg and Culkin take a trip to Poland to honor their late Holocaust survivor grandmother—a story he wrote based on his own life after the death of his great aunt, in 2019, who fled Poland in 1938. After filming the movie in Poland, Eisenberg felt inspired to apply for a citizenship. “While we were filming this movie in Poland and I was walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country, something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history was also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland. And that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.” He concluded, “I really hope that tonight and this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step in me, on behalf of my family, reconnecting to this beautiful country.”

Read it at Variety

7
Panama President Blasts ‘Lying’ Trump Over His Canal Takeover Plan
FIGHTING BACK
Sean Craig
Updated 03.05.25 1:35PM EST 
Published 03.05.25 1:08PM EST 
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino
AFP via Getty Images

The president of Panama blasted his American counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday for “lying” about US efforts to retake the Panama Canal. “Once again, President Trump is lying,” José Raúl Mulino wrote in a social media post. “The Panama Canal is not in the process of recovery.” During an address to Congress Tuesday, Trump reiterated his pledge to “take back” the canal and touted a deal by BlackRock in which the US-based asset manager agreed to acquire two ports of the opposite sides of the 51-mile waterway, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The proposed acquisition is part of a larger ports deal worth $21.8 billion, and the transfer of the assets is pending regulatory approval. Trump had previously claimed, without offering any evidence, that the Hong Kong-based firm that owns the two ports is under the thumb of Beijing. The U.S. president has also refused to rule out using military force as part of his own supposed plans to retake the canal itself, which became Panamanian territory after America handed it over in 1999. Mulino added: “The Canal is Panamanian and will continue to be Panamanian!”

Read it at Crítica

8
Piglets Meant to Starve to Death in Art Exhibition Stolen
PIG-IGNORANT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.05.25 1:59PM EST 
Piglets
Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

Three piglets used as props in an art exhibition in which they were supposed to starve to death were stolen from their makeshift gallery, a former butcher shop. Animal rights activists railed against the showcase by provocative Chilean artist Marco Evaristti, who was attempting to make a point about animal rights in Denmark. But he had to cut his Copenhagen show—called “And Now You Care?”—short after the piglets, encased by two shopping trolleys, were stolen. The pigs were given only water and were expected to live for about five days before succumbing to starvation, supposed to show what they face in Danish farms—where their mothers are overbred, meaning there are more offspring than teats. Evaristti said that when the gallery space was being cleaned Saturday an animal rights group visited, with the pigs being taken shortly afterward. Police are on the case but there have been no charges yet. “They closed the [unlocked] door while the cleaning people were cleaning the toilet,” the artist said. “After four minutes, they come out and it was no pigs.” He shut down the exhibition Tuesday, saying it no longer had “soul.”

Read it at The New York Times

9
U.S. Holding Secret Talks With Hamas on Hostage Release
BEHIND THE SCENES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 2:37PM EST 
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is holding covert talks with Hamas over the release of U.S. hostages held in Gaza and a deal to end the war, Axios reported. These secret communications between Adam Boehler, the U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs, and the terrorist organization took place in Doha in recent weeks and are considered unprecedented. Although the Trump administration had consulted Israel about possibly engaging with Hamas, Israel only learned about the contents of the meetings after the fact and through other channels, sources told the outlet. While talks about releasing U.S. hostages are well within Boehler’s wheelhouse, discussions regarding a broader deal to release all the remaining hostages in a long-term truce might be a more difficult task and no deal has been agreed upon yet. Another White House envoy, Steve Witkoff, was also expected to fly to Doha this week to meet the prime minister of Qatar to discuss ceasefire negotiations. However, his trip was canceled on Tuesday night when he didn’t see any progress from Hamas’ side.

Read it at Axios

10
WATCH: Hot Mic Captures JD Vance’s Dread Before Marathon Trump Speech
OOPS!
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.05.25 12:57PM EST 
Published 03.05.25 10:01AM EST 

A hot mic captured JD Vance telling House Speaker Mike Johnson he did not know how he managed to “do this” for the entirety of the president’s marathon address to Congress on Tuesday night. Vance first says “I have to be honest with you” before whispering something in Johnson’s ear that the mic did not pick up. Vance then says, “By the way, I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.” Johnson responded it was harder under Joe Biden because his final State of the Union address was, according to him, more akin to “a stupid campaign speech.” Johnson pushed the microphone on the dais down midway through his response to Vance, perhaps aware their conversation was being picked up. Donald Trump went on to insult, ramble, and rage for 99 minutes shortly after that chat, making his tirade the longest address to Congress by a president in history—beating Bill Clinton’s 2000 speech by an entire ten minutes.

Read it at Daily Mail

