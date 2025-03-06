MAGA Wives Handed New Trump Assignment in Italy
Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance will be leading a Presidential Delegation to Turin, Italy for the opening of the Special Olympics, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday. The delegation will be attending the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games on March 7. Alongside Vance, Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and a Fox host, will also be attending. Other members of the delegation include: Douglass Benning the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Milan, Boris Epshteyn, a senior counsel and adviser to the president, Richard Walters, a partner at FGS Global, Riley Barnes, the senior bureau official of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, T.H. Trent Michael Morse, the deputy assistant to the president, and Shawn Crowley, the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to Italy and San Marino. According to its website, the Special Olympics is a “global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.” The second lady joined her husband, Vice President JD Vance, on his recent trip to Europe in February as well.
