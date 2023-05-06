Video Shows Tense Usher, Chris Brown Moment at Breezy’s Birthday Party
OMG
Things seem to have gotten nasty between celebrities Chris Brown and Usher in Vegas Friday night, reportedly leaving the “Yeah!” singer with a bloody nose at the end of the altercation. It all seems to have started at Breezy’s roller skating-themed 34th birthday, when Brown allegedly began acting disrespectfully toward artist Teyana Taylor. This is the point when Usher intervened, according to a video obtained by TMZ, leading Brown to turn his anger away from Taylor and toward his close friend. The encounter eventually escalated to the point where the two men decided to take it outside, with Usher going to meet Brown and his crew behind a group of buses in a parking lot. Usher allegedly emerged minutes later with his face bloodied, TMZ reported, motivating speculation that Brown’s squad may have beaten him up. The two artists have not yet commented on the incident. Their reps did not respond to calls from The Daily Beast but the pair are scheduled to perform at the same music festival on Sunday.