Usher Says He Was ‘Hacked’ After Diddy Speculation Blows Up

Usher is rushing to squash speculation that his X account was completely wiped clean over the weekend because of his pal Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.

“Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!” the singer wrote in an X message on Sunday afternoon. “See you tonight at Intuit Dome,” he added. All his previously erased content appears to be restored.

Despite Usher’s insistence that hackers were responsible for his X activity, some users still think something fishy is going on.

“U got hacked and the hackers decided to delete all your tweets instead of tweeting random stuff?” one user inquired. “Nobody’s buying that dude. You better find yourself a nice non-extradition island to go to and stay there for a while,” another added.

Skeptics had jumped to the conclusion that Usher’s wiped account had something to do with Diddy’s arrest on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

The two music industry heavyweights have been friends since the early 1990s, when Usher lived at Diddy’s house as a young teenager.

According to Us Weekly, Usher told Howard Stern in a 2016 interview that he “got a chance to see some things” while staying with Diddy. “I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at,” he continued.

“It was pretty wild… It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” he told the radio host.

Both Usher and Diddy also acted as mentors to Justin Bieber when the younger pop singer was at the start of his career.

Usher is just one of many celebrities people are taking a closer look at after Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking last week.

The singer Pink also raised eyebrows over the weekend when the majority of her X activity was erased, Newsweek reports. Her content has yet to be restored.