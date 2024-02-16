Usher Ignites Ticket Frenzy Afrer His Super Bowl Performance
“YEAH!”
I don’t know about you, but I still can’t stop thinking about the Super Bowl—and, more specifically, Usher’s performance at the halftime show. Boy, does that man know how to move! I didn’t realize how badly I needed to sing “Yeah!” from the bottom of my lungs until that moment. While I usually save my Usher sing-alongs for the car and my local karaoke bar, Usher is going on tour this year (August to November), allowing his fans, new and old, to see him perform IRL.
Usher Past Present Future Tour Tickets
Tickets for the Past Present Future tour are now available for purchase at the Events Ticket Center, a popular secondary ticket reseller, for Usher’s upcoming Past Present Future tour, which will be sure to be filled with all your favorite hits from the past couple of decades. According to Events Ticket Center, searches for Usher’s upcoming tour skyrocketed after his hit Super Bowl show, so if you’re set on seeing him perform this year, don’t wait until it’s too late to secure your tickets.
