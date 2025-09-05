Cheat Sheet
Using Your Phone on Toilet May Give You Hemorrhoids: Study

Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.05.25 2:40AM EDT 
Man using a smart phone while sitting on the toilet
Man using a smart phone while sitting on the toilet seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images

You may want to leave your phone behind next time you head to the restroom, in order to avoid suffering hemorrhoid rage. A new medical study published in PLOS One has found a link between lengthy doomscrolling while seated on the toilet and the prevalence of hemorrhoids. Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reported that out of their 125 survey participants, 66 percent reported using smartphones on the toilet. Phone use on the can was associated with a 46 percent increased risk of hemorrhoids. Study author Trisha Pasricha told NBC that using a cellphone on the toilet could lead to losing track of time. “It’s possible that constantly sitting longer on the toilet than you intended because you’re distracted by your smartphone could increase your risk of hemorrhoids,” Pasricha said. “We need to study this further, but it’s a safe suggestion to leave the smartphone outside the bathroom when you need to have a bowel movement.” The study also found that 37.3 percent of phone users spent more than five minutes per bathroom visit, compared to 7.1 percent of non-phone users. The most common scrolling in the john was for news (54.3 percent) and social media (44.4 percent). The study suggested that limiting smartphone use on the toilet by setting a timer could help reduce the prevalence of hemorrhoids in the population.

Tourists Blamed for Deadly Streetcar Crash in Portugal
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 4:57PM EDT 
Glória funicular.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

The president of a residents’ association in Lisbon has claimed that overtourism is partially to blame for the crash that killed 16 people and injured 21 others. The 140-year-old Elevador da Glória streetcar derailed and crashed into a nearby building after a loose cable snapped. Fabiana Pavel, president of the Bairro Alto Residents’ Association, told the BBC that the deadly crash could be due to “excessive tourism.” “The use of it in recent years is certainly inappropriate. It was used too much and the population lost the ability to use it as public transport, because it became a tourist attraction,” Pavel said. Tourists and locals were among the victims. The funicular was a top attraction in Lisbon and was designated a national monument in the 1990s, drawing daily flocks of tourists and regular commuters—about three million a year, per The Daily Telegraph. Regular maintenance of the tram has been outsourced to an external contractor since 2011, according to Time. The contract ended in August, days before the accident, according to The Telegraph. The Glória streetcar also derailed seven years ago due to “serious failures in the maintenance of the wheels,” according to Portuguese periodical Público, though no one was hurt at the time. The city’s other funiculars are now undergoing technical inspections. Carris, the municipal transport company that owns the funiculars, said in a press statement that “all maintenance protocols have been carried out.”

Nurse Performs CPR on Drunk Raccoon
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 1:18AM EDT 
Raccoon
Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

A nurse in Kentucky had an extraordinarily unusual day after finding a family of raccoons in a dumpster, including a baby raccoon who was drunk and passed out. Misty Combs of Letcher County explained to Lex18 that one day last week, she and her colleagues spotted a stressed raccoon in the parking lot. Following it to a dumpster, they found the racoon’s babies, along with water and fermented peaches likely belonging to the Letcher County Health Department’s neighbor, the Kentucky Mist Moonshine distillery. “I was like, ‘We have to get them out!’ It was the motherly instinct in me because I saw that momma and she was trying so hard to get her babies back and she didn’t know what to do,” Combs explained. After rescuing one baby, Combs found a second face down and passed out after drowning in the liquid at the bottom of the dumpster. She began performing CPR and succeeded in reviving the raccoon, who was then taken to the local vet and given fluids. Once the baby had sobered up, it was returned to the parking lot, where Combs released it back into the wild.

‘SNL’ Star Heidi Gardner Had Contract Terminated: Report
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.04.25 4:20PM EDT 
Heidi Gardner
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner didn’t choose to leave the show, according to a new report from the New York Post. The site quotes an anonymous “insider” who said the star’s contract was not renewed, as “It’s time for a new cast.” The report appears to confirm comments made Wednesday by SNL alum and Fly On The Wall host Dana Carvey, who said, “From what I know as of this recording, it was not her idea to leave.” Gardner has yet to directly address the news of her departure, which was reported around the same time that newer cast members Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow each revealed that they were not asked back for Season 51. However, even while the bloodbath continued as SNL boss Lorne Michaels promised it would after the 50th season, Gardner’s exit was largely assumed to be voluntary. She’d been a fan-favorite on the cast throughout her long tenure on the show, and had expressed she’d been feeling some “tough” sketch “fatigue” after eight years in the cast. The Daily Beast has reached out to both her representatives and NBC for comment but has not received any response. As part of the shakeup, the show announced five new cast members on Tuesday, including MAGA comedian protegé Kam Patterson.

‘The White Lotus’ May Have Found Its Next Location
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.04.25 8:46PM EDT 
Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan in The White Lotus season 3
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus is headed back to Europe for season 4—specifically, France. According to a Deadline exclusive, the most likely contender for the setting of the next season is the Four Seasons’ Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera. Located on the southernmost tip of the Cap Ferrat peninsula, the five-star luxury hotel is close to Nice and an hour from Cannes, making it a popular destination for the rich and famous. Sources who spoke to Deadline stressed that no single location has been confirmed, however, as the show tends to use multiple locations if needed, as it did in Thailand. Deadline notes that France is home to two other Four Seasons hotels, one in Paris and one in the French Alps, which could also be contenders, though creator Mike White reportedly hates the cold and has previously said no to a season set at a ski resort. A season set in France would mark a return to Europe for the franchise after season two was set in Sicily, at the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina. While we likely won’t have a new season of The White Lotus to watch until late 2026 or early 2027, a mini-season 3 reunion is happening on September 14, when the show competes for 23 Emmy nominations.

Mark Zuckerberg Is Sued by a Different Mark Zuckerberg
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.04.25 3:58PM EDT 
Published 09.04.25 3:54PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer/Mark Zuckerberg/Getty

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, is being sued by Mark Steven Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney based in Indianapolis. The lawyer, tired of his Facebook pages being suspended for impersonating a celebrity and using a false name, is taking Meta to court for breach of contract and negligence. “I’d rather not pick a fight with them, but I don’t know how else to make them stop!” the exasperated lawyer told Indianapolis local news agency 13News, claiming his business Facebook page has been shut down five times in the past eight years, costing him thousands of dollars he spent on advertising. On his website, IAmMarkZuckerberg.com, the lawyer posted a laundry list of headaches resulting from having the same name as the tech billionaire, ranging from regular calls from people seeking tech support to constant death threats. The Hoosier is requesting that Meta restore his accounts, promise not to suspend them in the future, and compensate him for attorney fees and lost advertising revenue. But the bankruptcy lawyer still has some goodwill for his name twin. On his website, he promises to represent the Meta mogul if he finds himself broke in Indiana. “We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account after finding it had been disabled in error. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future,” a spokesperson for Meta wrote in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Steve Buscemi Says Everyone Has Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong, Including Himself
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 3:12PM EDT 

Do you know how to pronounce “Buscemi”? Probably not, says Steve Buscemi, who claims he’s also confused about how to pronounce his Italian surname. The Emmy award-winning actor, 67, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Wednesday and talked about his cameo on Seth Rogan’s new Apple TV+ series The Studio. In the show, the characters struggle to pronounce the Soprano star’s last name. “At one point, they said ‘Brusch-kemi,’ like bruschetta,” Fallon recounted. “I don’t like that one,” Buscemi said. “Boo-shemi, I like that,” Buscemi retorted. “That is the Italian way to say it, but I just didn’t grow up that way.” Growing up, his family would pronounce it “Bue-semi,” though Buscemi dropped that pronunciation in favor of a combination of the Italian and Italian-American articulations: “boo-semi.” “I don’t know how to say my own name,” Buscemi joked. True to his name, Buscemi is Italian-American through and through; he grew up in the Long Island town of Valley Stream, a community with a significant Italian-American presence. The son of a sanitation worker and hotel hostess, Buscemi became a firefighter before pivoting to acting.

Doctor Who Cut Off His Legs for Sexual Gratification Is Jailed
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 2:10PM EDT 
Neil Hopper appeared on This Morning in 2020, speaking about his experience with sepsis.
Shutterstock

A vascular surgeon from the U.K. has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to two counts of fraud and three of possessing extreme pornography, the BBC reports. Neil Hopper, 49, was accused of attempting to claim over £460,000 ($616,000) from insurers for leg amputations that were later revealed to be self-inflicted. The surgeon reportedly told insurers that his leg injuries were the “result of sepsis,” but it was later found that Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs and have them removed in 2019. At Truro Crown Court, Cornwall, it was heard that Hopper had a “sexual interest in amputation.” He also admitted to possessing extreme pornography, after it was identified that he bought videos from the Eunuch Maker website that sold videos of extreme body modifications to its subscribers. In 2024, Marius Gustavson, the Eunuch Maker website’s mastermind, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for life with a minimum 22-year term, as reported by the BBC. According to prosecutor Nicholas Lee, the two men exchanged around 1,500 messages, some about how Hopper performed his amputation.

JFK’s Grandson Brutally Trolls RFK Jr. for ‘Choking’ at Senate Hearing
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 1:33PM EDT 

John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, 32, slammed his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on X for “choking so badly LIVE” during his fiery Senate hearing on Thursday. Kennedy, 71, was being questioned about his contentious tenure as health secretary as both Republicans and Democrats piled on to the mounting criticism of his moves to limit access to vaccines and life-saving medical trials amid a CDC mass exodus. Schlossberg contributed to the X firestorm trolling Kennedy for sounding like Darth Vader as he wheezed into the unmuted microphone. At one moment in the hearing, one of Kennedy’s aides seemed to tell him to mute his microphone. This is not the first time Schlossberg, a writer and political commentator, has lampooned his Kennedy cousin’s voice; in January, he made a video mocking Kennedy’s shaky voice in a skit he posted on Instagram. Some critics fired back at him for making fun of Kennedy’s spasmodic dysphonia, an incurable neurological condition that causes vocal cords to strain. In the past, Schlossberg has publicly called Kennedy “an embarrassment” and “a prick.”

Former Bond Girl, 47, Gives Birth After Multiple Miscarriages
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.25 11:25AM EDT 
Caterina Murino and Daniel Craig for "Casino Royale"
Eduardo Parra/FilmMagic

Caterina Murino, known for her role as James Bond’s love interest in Casino Royale, has welcomed her first child at the age of 47. The Italian actress conceived her son, Demetrio Tancredi Rigaud Murino, through IVF after having two grueling miscarriages. In July, she told the French magazine Gala that she had been trying to conceive with her partner, French attorney Édouard Rigaud, for eight years. “At my age, medicine had to be asked to help nature,” she told the outlet, “you don’t always decide when the right time to become a mother.” Murino explained that she waited a long time to have a child because she wanted to find “the man of my life.” Her pregnancy went more smoothly than she had expected, telling the French magazine, “I had no inconvenience, neither diabetes nor insomnia.” Aside from her role in Casino Royale, Murino, who lives in Paris, has also starred in multiple Italian and French productions, including the TV series Escort Boys and Balthazar. Murino shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram, writing, “mom and dad are well and crazy with joy for future sleepless nights!”

