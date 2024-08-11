USOPC Will Appeal Ruling That Stripped Gymnast of Olympic Bronze
NOT SO FAST
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says they will appeal a court ruling that stripped gymnast Jordan Chiles of her bronze medal in floor from the Paris Olympics. “We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal,” read a statement from the USOPC, adding that there were “critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed.” On Saturday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the score bump that moved the American athlete from fifth place to third place. Chiles’ medal will now go to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu. The IOC told People, “We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.” After the news broke that she would be forced to return her medal, Chiles posted on social media, “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you.”