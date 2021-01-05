USPS Delays Risk Disenfranchising Thousands of Atlanta Voters, Says Report
HERE WE GO AGAIN
U.S. Postal Service delays are once again threatening to disenfranchise thousands of legal voters in Atlanta who mailed in ballots for today’s crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia, according to a report from NBCLX. Citing USPS’ most recent filings in court, the network states that just 76 percent of ballots were being processed on-time in the Atlanta metro region as of mid-to-late December. That could mean that, if ballots were mailed by voters three to five days before the elections, they might not make it in time to be counted. Ballots have to make it to elections offices before a Jan. 5 deadline for votes to count. A USPS spokesperson said the entirely predictable increase in mail in December hurt “scores of all products,” but added that: “Election Mail and ballots have always been prioritized and are performing well above other product lines.”