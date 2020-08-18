USPS Suspends Service Changes Until After Election, Promises It Can Handle Mail-In Voting
The U.S. Postal Service will suspend several changes—including removing mailboxes, closing processing facilities, and changing retail hours—until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a Tuesday statement. In addition, a leadership task force will be expanded and standby resources activated to ensure USPS can handle the predicted surge of mail ahead of the election, he said. “The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” said DeJoy, who has been under fire for his links to President Trump and his willingness to cut back USPS’ operations amid an election that is likely to be reliant on mail balloting. DeJoy said reform efforts predated his arrival and would resume after the election.