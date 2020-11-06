USPS Stumbles Across 1,700 Undelivered Ballot Papers in Crucial Battleground of Pennsylvania

Read it at Reuters
By early Friday, President Donald Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania slipped to about 18,000 votes—and it’s expected to get even tighter. With the state being potentially decisive in the presidential race, it’s vital that every vote is counted, but some 1,700 ballots were nearly overlooked. According to Reuters, the U.S. Postal Service said in a Friday court filing that the undelivered ballots had been found at Pennsylvania processing facilities. They will now be delivered to election officials—narrowly ahead of Pennsylvania’s Friday evening deadline for ballots to be received if they’re to be counted. Lawyers said at a court hearing on Thursday that USPS had delivered about 150,000 ballots nationwide on Wednesday.