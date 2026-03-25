USPS to Slap Surcharge on Package Deliveries
MOUNTING COSTS
The U.S. Postal Service will charge an additional 8% on each package to cover higher delivery fuel costs. USPS said in a press release that the surcharge will be a “temporary price adjustment” due to the increase in transportation costs, which “will provide needed flexibility for the Postal Service by helping to ensure that the actual costs of doing business are covered.” The surcharge is set to take effect on April 26 with plans to wind it down by January 2027. The fuel surcharge will affect package mailing programs used by regular consumers, including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, and USPS Ground Advantage, but will not apply to letters. The price to mail something in a priority flat-rate box is currently $22.95. After the increase, the cost to consumers will be $24.80. The surcharge will also hit USPS’s corporate clients that use the Parcel Select program for high-volume shippers. USPS referred The Daily Beast to their earlier statement when reached for comment.