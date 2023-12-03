CHEAT SHEET
    Pentagon Says USS Carney and Multiple Commercial Ships Under Attack in Red Sea

    WHAT GIVES?

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    The guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) patrols the waters of the Persian Gulf.

    FELIX GARZA/US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images

    The Pentagon said on Sunday that the USS Carney and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea. The British military also said that there had been explosions and a possible drone attack in the same area. The Pentagon has not said whether it has information on the assailant or what triggered the attack on the U.S. warship. The siege allegedly started at 10 a.m. near Sanaa, Yemen and the USS Carney intercepted a drone during the five-hour period, U.S. officials anonymously relayed to the Associated Press.

