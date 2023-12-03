Read it at The Associated Press
The Pentagon said on Sunday that the USS Carney and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea. The British military also said that there had been explosions and a possible drone attack in the same area. The Pentagon has not said whether it has information on the assailant or what triggered the attack on the U.S. warship. The siege allegedly started at 10 a.m. near Sanaa, Yemen and the USS Carney intercepted a drone during the five-hour period, U.S. officials anonymously relayed to the Associated Press.