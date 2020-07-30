CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Sailors on USS George H.W. Bush
A “small number” of sailors on the USS George H.W. Bush have contracted COVID-19, according to a Naval Air Force Atlantic spokeswoman. The crew members who have the virus were sent home to isolate and will be receiving medical support, Commander Jennifer Cragg said. Those still on board the ship are taking precautionary measures including wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing. “There has been no impact to readiness,” Cragg said. “The safety and welfare of our Sailors is our top priority.” There have been more than 9,000 coronavirus cases reported within the Navy.