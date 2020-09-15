U.S.’s International Reputation Takes a Major Hit Thanks to Coronavirus Pandemic: Pew Report
FALL OF ROME
A new Pew Research report has found that America’s reputation among 13 world nations has declined even further compared to last year. “In several countries, the share of the public with a favorable view of the U.S. is as low as it has been at any point since the Center began polling on this topic nearly two decades ago,” the Pew Center’s official report summary says. The U.S.’s reputation was at a record low in six countries: Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Researchers link the decline in America’s reputation to how the U.S. has handled the pandemic. The report also found that other nations’ approval of President Trump has continued to drop, as they view him more negatively than other world leaders. Pew’s findings were based on a survey of 13,723 people in 13 countries this summer.