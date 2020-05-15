USS Theodore Roosevelt Battling Second Coronavirus Outbreak
The USS Theodore Roosevelt, which saw more than 1,000 members of its crew test positive for COVID-19 in March, is battling a second outbreak, according to reports. The Navy aircraft carrier is docked in Guam, and half its 4,900 sailors have been sent ashore for mandatory isolation and recovery. Those returning to the ship must test negative for the new coronavirus twice. At least five sailors have reportedly tested positive for the virus after returning to the ship, though they’ve since disembarked along with 18 others who came into close contact with them. Former Roosevelt Captain Brett Crozier raised the alarm over the first outbreak to both his superiors and the press in March, which led to his firing in early April and the eventual resignation of the acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly over criticism he levied at Crozier.