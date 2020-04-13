A USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Is Dead From Coronavirus
An American sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died from the novel coronavirus, the first death among the virus-stricken crew that was forced to dock in Guam last month after the first on-board infection, the U.S. Navy said Monday. The sailor, who has not been identified, died due to complications associated with the virus after being admitted to the intensive-care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on April 9.
“The sailor, [who] tested positive for COVID-19 March 30, was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sailors,” the Navy said in a statement. “Like other sailors in isolation, he received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams.” To date, 585 sailors on the USS Roosevelt have tested positive for the virus, setting off a chain of events at sea that led to the firing of the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Brett Cozier. The officer was relieved of his duties after writing a letter to Navy leadership pleading for additional help for the vessel. Acting Secretary Thomas Modly also stepped down after criticizing Cozier in profane terms to the USS Roosevelt crew.