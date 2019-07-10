Crowds Fangirl Over U.S. Women’s Soccer Champs at NYC Parade

The U.S. Women’s National Team was honored Wednesday with a jubilant Parade of Champions in New York City, complete with cheering crowds and a snowstorm of ticker-tape. The Americans made history on Sunday by winning a fourth soccer World Cup with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands. The parade down the Canyon of Heroes featured a motorcade, floats and a sense of national pride with crowds chanting “USA!” as the champs rode by. The team, known for elaborate celebrations after scoring goals, plans to keep the party rolling with a victory tour that kicks off August.