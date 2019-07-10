GOALS

Crowds Fangirl Over U.S. Women’s Soccer Champs at NYC Parade

U.S. women's national soccer team uplifts and inspires the crowd during New York City's Parade of Champions.

Tasia Jensen

Video Journalist

Brooke Howard

Breaking News Video Reporter

Video by Tasia Jensen

The U.S. Women’s National Team was honored Wednesday with a jubilant Parade of Champions in New York City, complete with cheering crowds and a snowstorm of ticker-tape. The Americans made history on Sunday by winning a fourth soccer World Cup with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands. The parade down the Canyon of Heroes featured a motorcade, floats and a sense of national pride with crowds chanting “USA!” as the champs rode by. The team, known for elaborate celebrations after scoring goals, plans to keep the party rolling with a victory tour that kicks off August.