Utah Avalanche Victims Were All in Their Twenties
The four victims of this weekend’s Utah avalanche have been identified—two men and two women in their twenties who loved skiing and exploring. They were in the back country Saturday when they were caught in a 250-foot-wide slide; four fellow skiers escaped but they could not be dug out in time. The Salt Lake Tribune named them as Sarah Moughamian, 29, a marketing researcher whose family said she “really lived her life to the fullest and was doing what she loved to do;” Thomas Louis Steinbrecher, 23, a UCLA grad who posted about his mountain exploits on social media; Louis Holian, 26, who loved any kind of outdoor sports; and Stephanie Hopkins, 26, a talented nurse whose sister just had surgery for a brain tumor.