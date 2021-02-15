Utah GOP: Romney’s 'Guilty’ Vote on Trump Means He’s Deep State
LEFT FIELD
A petition to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for being “an agent for the Establishment Deep State” is circulating among Utah Republicans after the GOP legislator voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his recent impeachment trial for inciting an insurrection, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Romney cast his vote, along with six other Republicans, on Saturday, to hold Trump accountable for his role in touching off the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. A source passed along the text of the proposed censure to the Tribune’s “The Rundown” newsletter, which reads, in part:
Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney misrepresented himself as a Republican...Whereas; Senator Willard Mitt Romney has prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform...Whereas, Senator Willard Mitt Romney appears to be an agent for the Establishment Deep State.