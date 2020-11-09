CHEAT SHEET
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert Imposes Statewide Mask Mandate
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has been resisting calls for a statewide mask mandate for months, saying “we don’t have to be compelled by the government to do the right thing.” But on Sunday night, the Republican finally saw the light and put a mask requirement into effect and also banned all social gatherings except for those among immediate family members for two weeks. The coronavirus has been spreading through Utah at an alarming rate in recent weeks; the state’s positivity rate is over 20 percent and hospitals ICUs are almost full.