Utah Grief Author Accused of Taking Out $2M Life Insurance on Poisoned Hubby
FOUL PLAY
The Utah mom accused of poisoning her husband with fentanyl—then writing a book about grief after his death—allegedly took out nearly $2 million in life insurance policies against him. The revelation, made in newly updated court documents, marks the latest twist in the saga of Kouri Richins, who prosecutors claim spiked her husband’s Moscow Mule with an absurd amount of fentanyl in March after trying previously to poison him. The amended court documents also claim that Richins had taken out and spent a $250,000 home equity line of credit on the home she and her husband shared, and pulled at least $130,000 more from his bank accounts and credit cards. After finding out, Richins’ husband contacted divorce and estate planning lawyers and altered his will to make his sister the primary beneficiary, the documents say.