Utah Mom Emailed Cops to Explain ‘Exotic Vacations’ After Hubby’s Death
HELLO MISTER POLICE
Less than 20 days before she was arrested and accused of her husband’s murder, Utah mom-of-three Kouri Richins emailed investigators to “clarify” her answers to some of their questions, her message complete with a “haha” and winking-face emoji. In her April 19 email, Richins justified at length the “exotic vacations” she’d been on in recent years, including one taken just five months after her husband’s death. “As I hope you understand, the months prior to this since Eric’s death have been hard to deal with,” she wrote, adding later, “This is not new for us to go to Mexico or for us to go out of the country or on a vacation with our kids.” Elsewhere, she wrote about her husband’s alleged affair (adding they’d worked it out “like most couples do”), her own mental health, and the couple’s supposed absence of financial problems. Decidedly upbeat throughout the email, she concluded by chirping, “Whatever I can do to help close this out, just ask I’ll give you or tell you whatever you want to know!”