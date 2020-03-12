Rudy Gobert Apologizes After Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘I Was Careless’
Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, apologized on Thursday for his behavior earlier this week that seemed to dismiss the threat of the virus. “I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected,” he wrote in a Thursday Instagram post. “I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover... I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy.” Gobert was seen purposefully touching microphones with his hands after a Monday press conference. This comes after a Wednesday night game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed with fans sitting in the stands, and the NBA announced that they would be postponing the entire season.