Former Utah Jazz Star John Stockton Writes Letter Supporting Capitol Insurrection Attendee
POWER OF THE PEN
John Stockton, former Utah Jazz star and NBA Hall of Famer, wrote to a federal judge to advocate for a Utah woman who attended the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Janet Buhler, the wife of a former Jazz chiropractor, pled guilty to one misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and is facing up to six months in prison. Stockton writes that Buhler, 56, is “one of the kindest people I have ever known” and lauds her for being an exemplary wife, Christian, and volunteer. The purpose of the letter, Stockton says, is to be “helpful in assessing the high-quality character of Janet Buhler,” whom he doubts would “knowingly break the law.” In recent months, Stockton has embraced right-wing causes, including the anti-vaccine movement. He reportedly called the pharmaceutical companies that produced Covid-19 vaccines “serious felons.”