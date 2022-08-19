Utah Judge Orders Pause on Trans Child Athlete Ban
LET THEM PLAY
A judge ruled on Friday that Utah can’t enforce a ban on transgender youths playing in girls sports until legal challenges to the law are resolved. That decision comes after Judge Keith Kelly also rejected an attempt to dismiss legal challenges to the ban. While Republicans have insisted that trans youths participating in girls sports is unfair, the Utah High School Activities Association could only point to one transgender girl playing in K-12 sports in March who would even be affected by the ban. Trans advocates have said the rules promote transphobia and discrimination. Families of three trans youth athletes sued over the Utah ban earlier this year, arguing the law violates the Utah Constitution. Similar cases are playing out in states like Idaho, West Virginia, and Indiana.