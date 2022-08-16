Little League Player Hospitalized After Falling From Bunk Bed at World Series
NIGHTMARE
A major team milestone turned into a fight for life when a Utah little leaguer fell from his bunk bed after arriving at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania on Monday, leaving him with a severe head injury. Easton Oliverson, 12, fell from the top bunk so hard he awoke his teammate who ran for help, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Oliverson was taken to a nearby children’s hospital where he went into surgery. Doctors are waiting for his brain swelling to go down, but hospital staff are “really positive,” his uncle, Spencer Beck, told the Tribune. Oliverson’s fellow teammates on the Snow Canyon Little League team returned to practice Tuesday in his honor. They’re scheduled to play in the Little League World Series at 1 p.m. Friday on ESPN.