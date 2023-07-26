Man Accused of Killing Friend With a Can of Soup
‘LOT OF BLOOD’
A Utah man was arrested after being accused of using a can of soup to beat his friend to death, according to a report. A 14-year-old boy called 911 Saturday to report the 37-year-old suspect was fighting someone at a house in Castle Dale, saying the victim was being beaten “pretty bad,” according to a probable cause statement seen by The Salt Lake Tribune. A deputy from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said that when he arrived at the scene, the suspect told him the blood on his hands and shoes was his own. But the deputy found “a lot of blood in the hallway” and saw the victim “lying face up in a pool of blood,” the document said. The young teen also told authorities that the fight began when the suspect tried to make him drink alcohol. The suspect allegedly hit the boy when he refused and then attacked the victim when he tried to intervene. The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, child abuse, and obstruction of justice.