Utah Man Charged With Fatally Running Over His Wife After Return From Vacation
BRUTAL
A Salt Lake City family had just returned from vacation when police say the husband fatally ran over his wife at the airport. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, is now facing a charge of vehicular homicide for the Monday incident, which police say happened as the couple’s young child sat in the car. Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, was seen on surveillance video “standing in the open rear passenger door and (her husband) begins to reverse the vehicle,” reads a police affidavit cited by KSL. “The victim’s legs can be seen flailing about as he continues to reverse, being dragged which causes her to fall to the ground under the vehicle,” the document says. Sturgeon is accused of then accelerating forward and running his wife over again, before picking her up and putting her in the passenger seat. She died a short time later at a local hospital. Upon questioning by police, Sturgeon reportedly “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol” and “made several spontaneous utterances that he ‘ran my wife over,’ ‘killed my wife’ and ‘I accidentally ran her over,’” the affidavit says.