Utah Man Driving 115 MPH Said He Was on His Way to Kill Former Missouri Senator: Police
STOPPED IN HIS TRACKS
A Utah man who was arrested after police clocked him driving more than 100 mph told state troopers he was on his way to Missouri to kill former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Desert News reports. The man, identified as George William Stahl, has since been booked into the county jail. He was traveling at a speed of 115 mph while under the influence of alcohol, Adderall, and LSD, according to a police affidavit. “He stated that he was on his way to Missouri to kill (former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill) if she wasn’t dead already. Stahl also stated that he hit the spikes going 135 mph,” the affidavit states, referring to the spikes troopers used to stop his vehicle. “Stahl made several real threats to Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill. He stated that he was on his way to Missouri to kill her several times,” the affidavit read. Stahl is under investigation for making a threat of terrorism, failing to stop at the command of police, reckless driving, speeding, DUI, and drug possession.