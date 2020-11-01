Utah Man Injured in His Booby-Trapped House Explosion
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Explosives experts in South Jordan, Utah, are investigating an explosion at the home of local resident Ryan McManigal after what appears to be an accident involving his booby-trapped residence. Officers had been called to McManigal’s home in July after he allegedly fired a weapon at officers. He was investigated at the time for manufacturing unlicensed explosives. McGanigal’s sister Bridget McGanigal Black told a local media outlet that he had threatened her and that her cousin had been at her brother’s home when a homemade bomb went off, injuring his lower legs. “He threatened me that he was going to set up booby traps,” she said. “He told me that he was going to set up booby traps in my mom’s house in Vegas so it doesn’t come as a surprise to me that he would do this in his own home.” Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner of the South Jordan Fire Department said the explosion prompted a brief evacuation of three nearby homes.