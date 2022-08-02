Utah Man Tries to Kill a Spider, Sparks 60-Acre Wildfire Instead
ARACHNOPHOBE ANARCHY
On Monday night, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted a piece of odd advice: “Um, don’t do drugs kids (and don’t start spiders on fire during a drought).” Cox’s warning, however, was based on that evening’s events, as police reported that a man inadvertently started a 60-acre fire by trying to kill a spider with his lighter. Authorities learned of the blaze shortly after 5:00 p.m. and found a man at the scene. Police said that he told crews he mistakenly started the fire by trying to burn a spider, after which they arrested him. While the fire didn’t destroy any buildings or cause evacuations, smoke plumed throughout the Utah valley and two helicopters were sent to the scene. “Not sure why exactly he felt the need to burn the spider,” Utah County Sergeant Spencer Cannon said.