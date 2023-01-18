Utah Murder-Suicide Dad Investigated for Child Abuse Years Before Killings
DISTURBING
The Utah father who allegedly murdered his family before killing himself was investigated for child abuse in 2020, police records show. Michael Haight, who is believed to have murdered his wife, five children, and mother-in-law in the city of Enoch on Jan. 4, was never charged in relation to the 2020 probe, the Associated Press reports. In one interview with authorities, Haight’s then 14-year-old daughter, Macie Haight, described several assaults including one in which her father choked her and she became “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her.” Michael Haight told investigators that Macie was “mouthy” and denied assaulting her. The Iron County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that it had determined there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges against Haight in the 2020 case.