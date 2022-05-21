CHEAT SHEET
Utah Middle School Staffer Accused of Calling Student the N-Word
A Utah middle school employee is under fire after allegedly calling a female student the N-word, according to reports. Several of the pupil’s classmates said they witnessed the unnamed staffer at Bennion Junior High use the ugly slur as the youngster joined a demonstration for abortion rights. The school district confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune that an employee is on administrative leave, and that it does not condone “the use of any type of derogatory terms or racial slurs in any form or context.” On Tuesday, an assistant principal in the same school district was the subject of what officials described as “a very serious allegation of harassment and racism.”