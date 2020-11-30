CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Utah Monolith-Hunters Left Behind a Whole Lot of Poop, Feds Say
NATURE CALLS
Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
It remains a mystery how a 12-foot steel monolith appeared, and then disappeared, in the Utah desert. What is known, however, is that it became a world-famous tourist attraction for the few days between its discovery last week and its unexplained removal by unknown parties some time on Friday night. That is especially clear to workers at Utah’s Bureau of Land Management, who have had to clear up the poop that monolith-hunters left behind. In a Sunday press release, the Bureau complained: “Visitors who flocked to the site parked on vegetation and left behind human waste as evidence of their visit. The undeveloped area does not have restrooms or a parking lot.” The Bureau also confirmed that it wasn’t behind the removal.