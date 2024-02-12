CHEAT SHEET
    Utah National Guard Helicopter Crashes in Training Exercise

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    AH-64 Apache helicopter on March 4, 2020 in Kearns, Utah

    George Frey/Getty Images

    An attack helicopter for the Utah National Guard crashed in West Jordan, Utah, during a training exercise on Monday, according to authorities. No deaths were immediately reported, with the Utah National Guard saying in a social media statement that the aircraft’s two pilots were being assessed and treated by medical personnel on the scene. “Both pilots reported in stable condition, being transported to the Hospital,” the Guard later tweeted. The helicopter, a AH-64D Apache Longbow, crashed at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility near South Valley Regional Airport at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time, officials said. A cause was not immediately clear.

